Man Stabbed Outside 7-Eleven in Midway District

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the arm Wednesday morning outside a Midway District 7-Eleven, police said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The stabbing was reported shortly after 5:35 a.m. near the 7-Eleven on Sports Arena Boulevard near Camino Del Rio West, west of Interstate 5, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.
Officers responded to the scene and found that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm, Foster said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A witness told officers the victim and a suspect were arguing before the stabbing occurred, she said. The victim declined to provide additional details.
A suspect description was not immediately available.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: