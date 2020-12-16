Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures in Santee

Share This Article:

A brush fire blackened swaths of open land near the Carlton Hills neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Chaparral Drive and Cuyamaca Street in Santee, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies blocked off sections of those two streets and cleared people out of homes along Dakota Ranch and Princess Joann roads as crews worked to subdue the fire by ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters, Lt. Glen Twyman said.

A shelter was established at nearby Santana High School for those temporarily displaced by the fire.

As of shortly before 3:30 p.m., firefighters had the spread of the flames halted, sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Hampton said. The personnel were expected to remain in the area into the evening hours to douse hot spots and fully contain the smoldering burn area, according to Cal Fire.

“The (Santee) Fire Department is working with the Sheriff’s Department to locate the origin of the fire,” Hampton said.

No injuries were reported.

Updated 6:51 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020

— City News Service

