30-Acre Fire Leads to Some Home Evacuations in Carlton Hills Area of Santee

A brush fire blackened open swaths of land near the Carlton Hills neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, prompting scattered evacuations but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. off Chaparral Drive and Cuyamaca Street in Santee.

Deputies evacuated some homes, possibly as many as a dozen, nearest the northward-moving flames as crews worked to subdue the fire by ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters, said sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman.

As of 2:30 p.m., firefighters were making good progress toward halting the spread of the 25- to 30-acre blaze, Twyman said.

— City News Service

