Share This Article:

Border Patrol agents arrested 28 migrants in two maritime smuggling attempts on the San Diego coast amid a recent increase in such incidents.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The first incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when a U.S. citizen reported a suspicious boat in San Diego Bay near Coronado. Agents made contact with the vessel and found 11 migrants on board.

The migrants included Mexican, Guatemalan and Salvadoran nationals. All were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for deportation.

The second smuggling incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Monday when the Coast Guard spotted a suspicious boat off downtown San Diego.

Officers met the vessel at the Shelter Island boat dock and discovered 14 migrants on board. Three other people were waiting nearby with a white pickup truck and boat trailer.

The three people waiting were U.S. citizens whom agents determined to be the pickup crew. The entire group was arrested and taken to a Border Patrol station for processing. The three citizens were booked on charges of alien smuggling.

The Border Patrol has drawn attention to a growing number of maritime smuggling incidents in the San Diego sector.

“We saw a 93% increase in maritime apprehensions this past fiscal year, with no signs of slowing yet. As the threat to our coastal border persists, we ask our community stakeholders to please remain vigilant. If you see something, say something,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

Border Patrol Arrests 28 Migrants in Two Maritime Smuggling Incidents was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: