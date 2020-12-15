Bicyclist Struck, Killed by Vehicle on SR-76 in Bonsall

Share This Article:

A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The victim died at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. on eastbound state Route 76, near North River Road in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One lane on the highway was expected to remain blocked for several hours in the area due to the accident, North County Fire advised.

–City News Service

