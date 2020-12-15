Bicyclist Killed in Collision Near Carlton Oaks Country Club in Santee

Share This Article:

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Carlton Oaks Country Club in Santee, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fanita Drive and Mission Gorge Road, just north of state Route 52, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Deputy Heather Arthur said.

The cyclist, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Arthur said.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the deputy said.

No details about the motorist or the vehicle were immediately available.

— City News Service

