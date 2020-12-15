Bicyclist Killed in Collision Near Carlton Oaks Country Club in Santee

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Carlton Oaks Country Club in Santee, authorities said Tuesday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fanita Drive and Mission Gorge Road, just north of state Route 52, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Deputy Heather Arthur said.
The cyclist, a man whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Arthur said.
The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the deputy said.
No details about the motorist or the vehicle were immediately available.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: