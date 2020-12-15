Authorities Release ID of Fallbrook Woman Killed in Hit and Run

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a Fallbrook woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver’s vehicle near her home last week while she was on a daily walk with her husband.

Symone Conley, 60, was run down by an eastbound pickup truck that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive, jumped a curb and struck her from behind about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Conley died at the scene.

Following the deadly impact, the motorist pulled over and remained in the area for a short time before driving off, the California Highway Patrol reported.

On Sunday, Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, 36, was arrested in the case and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators identified Cristobal, a Fallbrook resident, as the alleged hit-and-run driver based on physical evidence at the scene of the traffic fatality, statements from the victim’s husband and “numerous calls and leads,” CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

