Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting in Spring Valley

Sheriff’s homicide detectives Monday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Spring Valley.

It was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Jamacha Road near Sweetwater Road, just east of state Route 125, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, Seiver said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to called the Sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Updated at 10:05 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

— City News Service

