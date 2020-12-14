Bicyclist Killed Following Collision with Vehicle in Santee

A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a car near Carlton Oaks Country Club, authorities reported.
The fatality was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Fanita Drive and Mission Gorge Road in Santee, sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.
Medics took the bicyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name and age were not immediately released.
— City News Service
