Bicyclist Killed Following Collision with Vehicle in Santee

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Ambulance
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a car near Carlton Oaks Country Club, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The fatality was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Fanita Drive and Mission Gorge Road in Santee, sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Medics took the bicyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name and age were not immediately released.

— City News Service

Bicyclist Killed Following Collision with Vehicle in Santee was last modified: December 14th, 2020 by Elizabeth Ireland

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss