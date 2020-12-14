Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 39-year-old man who was shot to death over the weekend in a commercial area near Sweetwater Lane Community Park.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found Carlos Enrique Callejas of Chula Vista mortally wounded in a parking lot in the 8600 block of Jamacha Road in Spring Valley about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics tried in vain to revive Callejas before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

No suspects in the case have been identified.

— City News Service

Authorities Say Victim of Fatal Spring Valley Shooting Was Chula Vista Man

