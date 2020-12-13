Share This Article:

A student pilot and a flight instructor were uninjured after a Cessna plane ran off the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport runway Sunday and crashed through a fence, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. at the airport on 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive, according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Montgomery Field and Kearny Villa Road were shut down. There were no reports of fire.

After the incident Montgomery Field diverted air traffic to Brown Field in Otay Ranch and Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

— City News Service

Cessna Runs Off Runway at Montgomery Airport was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: