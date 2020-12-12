Share This Article:

A woman suffered smoke inhalation Saturday after fire damaged a home near Jamul, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The stove fire started at 1:25 p.m. in a home in the 1400 block of Jamacha Hill Road. The blaze engulfed the kitchen and entered the attic, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

Multiple units from Cal Fire arrived and entered the attic through the roof to knock down the flames at 2:10 p.m., Shoots said.

The woman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment. Her son was also in the home at the time, but was not injured.

– City News Service

Woman Injured After Kitchen Fire Spreads, Damages Home Near Jamul was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: