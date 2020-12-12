Man Shot to Death in La Mesa Shopping Center Parking Lot

Share This Article:

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and died in a La Mesa shopping center, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, 5600 Lake Murray Blvd., according to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department.

Police received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the parking lot, Runge said. One caller reported seeing a victim down on the ground.

“Responding officers located the unresponsive victim and discovered he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” Runge said.

Officers began CPR and rendered aid until medics arrived, the lieutenant said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a dark sedan, possibly a two-door, leaving the scene at a high rate of speed southbound on Lake Murray Boulevard, Runge said, but it was unknown if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400, or the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line at 888-580-TIPS.

–City News Service

