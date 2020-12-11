Fire Damages Mountain View Home, Sends Firefighter to Hospital

Share This Article:

A fire erupted Friday morning at a Mountain View home and sent one firefighter to a hospital with minor injuries.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Ocean View Boulevard near San Miguel Avenue, west of Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze damaged a bedroom, the living room and caused smoke damage to the rest of the house, Fox5 reported. Flames also spread to a grassy area in the backyard, but firefighters extinguished that fire a short time later.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, according to the news station.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

