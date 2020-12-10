Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead early this evening in Fallbrook, authorities reported.

The traffic fatality in the 2700 block of Gird Road took place about 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders closed lanes in the area pending processing of the scene. The CHP and the county Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

– Staff reports

