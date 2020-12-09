San Diego Superior Court Seeking Applicants for 2021-22 SD County Grand Jury

Share This Article:

The San Diego Superior Court put a call out Wednesday for residents to serve on the 2021/22 San Diego County Grand Jury.

The 19-member body will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, at the San Diego Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego. Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

Applications, which must be received by Jan. 29, can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court’s website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury’s website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 4. According to a Superior Court statement, the random drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must:

— be a U.S. citizen;

— be at least 18 years old;

— have sufficient knowledge of the English language;

— have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection; and

— pass a criminal background check.

— City News Service

