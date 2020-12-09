18-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Point Loma Armed Robbery

Share This Article:

An 18-year-old man who allegedly took part in a botched holdup that ended in the fatal shooting of another young man in Point Loma pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eight felony counts, including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Angel Garcia was arrested last week in connection with the Nov. 25 death of 18-year-old Eduardo Salguero, according to San Diego police.

Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hemming said Salguero arranged to make a purchase via the Snapchat app and drove to meet with the supposed sellers in a parking lot behind the Vons supermarket in a shopping center on Midway Drive.

At about 6 p.m., Salguero and another victim arrived in a car, at which point Garcia and an unidentified accomplice allegedly entered the vehicle and demanded money from the victims at gunpoint, the prosecutor said.

Salguero was shot in the back and his acquaintance ran out of the car and was shot at while fleeing, she said. The bullet missed the second victim but struck the Vons supermarket, according to Hemming.

The car ended up crashing into a retaining wall in the access road behind the shopping center’s businesses, according to San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Salguero was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dobbs said investigators believe Garcia and his alleged accomplice “sustained significant, head, leg and arm injuries” during the incident but were able to flee the scene.

Police have not disclosed if the other suspect has been identified, but a police department press release states the suspects were described as Hispanic men, between 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Garcia is being held on $3 million bail and his next court date is a Jan. 28 readiness conference.

In addition to charges stemming from the Nov. 25 shooting and robbery, Garcia is charged in a separate armed robbery that allegedly occurred a few weeks prior to Salguero’s slaying, in which a victim’s wallet, cellphone, and other belongings were taken at gunpoint, Hemming said.

–City News Service

