4 Adults, Dog Displaced by Fire in Oceanside Home

Four adults and one dog were displaced when a blaze tore through the upper level of an Oceanside home, authorities said Tuesday.

The noninjury fire was reported around 6:05 p.m. Monday at a two-story house on Surrealist Court, off College Boulevard south of state Route 76, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

Crews responded to the home and found flames coming from the second story. Firefighters knocked down the flames within 40 minutes and kept the fire contained to the second story and the attic.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

