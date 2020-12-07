Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 37-year-old man who was fatally shot last week on an East Village roadside.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire near a downtown supermarket found Samuel Burkhalter of Vista mortally wounded in front of an entrance to a parking garage in the 1400 block of G Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black hat running through the garage following the shooting, then fleeing the area to the west on Market Street, said Lt. Andra Brown.

On Thursday, homicide detectives arrested Tyler Paul Cosby, 23, of San Diego on suspicion of murdering Burkhalter.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying or revealed what led them to identify Cosby as the suspected shooter.

— City News Service

Samuel Burkhalter of Vista ID’d as East Village Shooting Victim on G Street was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: