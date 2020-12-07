Man Accused of Trying to Abduct Woman Walking in Senior Home Community

Share This Article:

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to abduct a 61-year-old woman while she was walking in a senior mobile home community in northern San Diego County.

At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, a 61-year-old woman called 911 and reported that a man had attempted to kidnap her in the 4700 block of Oak Crest Road, in a senior mobile home park in Rainbow, according to San Diego Sheriff‘s Lt. Arnold Aldana.

The woman reported the man crept up behind her, grabbed her and attempted to drag her away, Aldana said. She was able to fight him off and run to a nearby neighbor to call 911.

Deputies responded to the area and were flagged down by a witness who directed them to a man who was sitting in a vehicle he had allegedly broken into, the lieutenant said.

Deputies gave the suspect multiple commands to surrender, but he refused and a sheriff’s K-9 was deployed, Aldana said.

Deputies arrested Francisco Gutierrez, 51, who was transported to Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside for treatment of unknown injuries he suffered during the arrest.

Upon release from the hospital, Gutierrez was expected to be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, resisting arrest and attempted auto theft, Aldana said.

— City News Service

