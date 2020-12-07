Gustavo Rojas Salgado Pleads Not Guilty in El Cajon Stabbing Death, Arson

Share This Article:

A man who allegedly stabbed an El Cajon resident to death at the victim’s home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and arson charges.

Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 25, is accused in the Oct. 21 slaying of 33-year-old Victor Saul Garcia Jr.

A family member found Garcia dead in his Marline Avenue residence two days later, according to El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur. The victim had been stabbed several times, and officers noted that it appeared there had been a struggle, he said.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Salgado as the alleged killer and revealed no suspected motive for the stabbing.

Salgado was arrested Nov. 29 in Spring Valley.

In addition to Garcia’s murder, the criminal complaint indicates Salgado is charged with an Oct. 23 arson fire, but details regarding that crime were unavailable.

Salgado is being held on $1 million bail and his next court date is a Dec. 22 readiness conference.

— City News Service

