Woman Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Midway District

A woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday while walking on the curb line of a street in the Midway District.

The victim was walking at 2:56 a.m. in the 3800 block of Camino Del Rio West when an unknown vehicle struck her and fled the scene, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, Foster said.

The Traffic Division of the police department is investigating the hit and run.

— City News Service

