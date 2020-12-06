Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of I-8 in El Cajon

Posted by on in | 16 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A fire crew.
Firefighters on the scene of a vegetation fire Dec. 6 on I-8 at Los Coches Road. Photo via Twitter @CalFireSanDiego.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 were shut down Sunday morning while firefighters worked to put out a vegetation fire at Los Coches Road in El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Spots of fire broke out along the hill on the freeway’s right shoulder, with CalFire San Diego reporting the incident via Twitter about 10:30 a.m.

According to the agency, the fire spread to about 2 acres before being fully contained about three hours after it started.

Closing freeway lanes backed up traffic and caused delays.

— Staff report

Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of I-8 in El Cajon was last modified: December 6th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss