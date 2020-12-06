Share This Article:

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 were shut down Sunday morning while firefighters worked to put out a vegetation fire at Los Coches Road in El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Spots of fire broke out along the hill on the freeway’s right shoulder, with CalFire San Diego reporting the incident via Twitter about 10:30 a.m.

According to the agency, the fire spread to about 2 acres before being fully contained about three hours after it started.

Closing freeway lanes backed up traffic and caused delays.

— Staff report

Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of I-8 in El Cajon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: