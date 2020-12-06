An illegal night-time joy ride near Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa sparked a two-acre bush fire early Sunday morning.
A man driving a Jeep crashed during the ride, causing the fire just before 2 a.m.
The man called 911 and Cal Fire responded, quickly halting the blaze.
The Jeep was destroyed in the fire.
It is not known if there were passengers in the Jeep, and there was no immediate word on whether the driver was arrested.
Illegal Off-Road Joy Ride Sparks 2-Acre Fire in Otay Mesa
