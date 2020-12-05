Elderly Pedestrian Struck, Injured Crossing Street in Skyline Neighborhood

Road where pedestrian was struck
The area where the pedestrian was struck in Skyline. Image from SDPD video

A 72-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized this morning with injuries he sustained when he crossed a Skyline neighborhood street outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a car.

The man walked into the 7600 block of Skyline Drive mid-block and was struck by a 2012 Kia Optima driven by a 29-year-old woman who could not stop before striking the pedestrian, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian fractured both legs and sustained cuts to his head and body, Heims said.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash.

— City News Service

