Santee Father Jailed for Alleged Murder of Infant Daughter in April

A Santee man accused of fatally assaulting his infant daughter earlier this year was charged Friday with murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Daniel Charles Marshall, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the April 22 death of the 7-month-old girl, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics responding to a medical emergency call in the 8600 block of Paseo Del Rey in Santee shortly before 7:30 that night found the child in medical distress, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Three days later, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The circumstances of the death “warranted further investigation, resulting in the (sheriff’s) child-abuse unit responding,” according to Seiver. “As the investigation progressed, the homicide unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.”

Seiver said he could release no further details about the case.

Marshall was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $1 million bail.

An arraignment date has not yet been set in his case.

Updated 5:28 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020

— City News Service

