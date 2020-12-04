Pedestrian Struck, Badly Hurt by DUI Suspect’s Car in Spring Valley

A 20-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt Friday when a car driven by a DUI suspect struck him in a neighborhood near the intersection of state Route 125 and Jamacha Boulevard.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The northbound 2020 Ford Fiesta drifted off the roadway in the 1000 block of Gillespie Drive in Spring Valley and hit the man as he was walking toward a road construction site to deliver some equipment shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics took the man to Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, CHP public affairs Officer Jeff Christy said.
The motorist, 56-year-old Dana Marie Gobble of Spring Valley, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Christy said.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: