A San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus struck and killed a pedestrian Friday evening in Lakeside.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Authorities received reports of the incident at 5:45 p.m. at 12250 Woodside Ave., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Firefighters worked to save the pedestrian. Officials did not reveal if the patient died at a hospital or at the scene.
– Staff reports
Pedestrian Killed By Metropolitan Transit System Bus in Lakeside was last modified: December 4th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: