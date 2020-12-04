Pedestrian Killed By Metropolitan Transit System Bus in Lakeside

An MTS bus. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus struck and killed a pedestrian Friday evening in Lakeside.

Authorities received reports of the incident at 5:45 p.m. at 12250 Woodside Ave., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters worked to save the pedestrian. Officials did not reveal if the patient died at a hospital or at the scene.

– Staff reports

