Share This Article:

A shooting at a marijuana dispensary near El Cajon left one person wounded Friday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The gunfire in the 1600 block of North Second Street in the unincorporated Bostonia community was reported shortly after noon.

Following the shooting, the victim, believed to be about 16-years-old, was driven out of the area and dropped off at a gas station about a mile to the south, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Paramedics took the wounded youth, whose exact age and gender were not immediately available, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

Deputies took several people into custody at the dispensary for questioning and searched the area for the shooter by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter, McEvoy said. The assailant, described only as male, remained at large in the early afternoon.

— City News Service

One Wounded, Suspect at Large in East County Dispensary Shooting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: