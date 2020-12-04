Share This Article:

A teenager who alleged took part in a botched holdup that ended in the fatal shooting of another young man in the Point Loma Heights area last week was behind bars Friday on suspicion of murder and robbery, police reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Angel Garcia, 18, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Nov. 25 death of Eduardo Salguero of San Diego, according to San Diego police.

Shortly before 6:30 that night, patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and a traffic accident in a commercial area near Pechaga Arena found Salguero, also 18, unconscious behind the wheel of a gray Acura that had crashed behind a row of businesses in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, said Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Salguero had driven to the area where he was shot to make a purchase he had arranged via the Snapchat app, Dobbs said.

When the victim arrived at the agreed-upon meeting place, two young men in dark clothing got into his car.

“During the transaction, one of the (men) produced a firearm, and the transaction quickly evolved into an armed robbery,” the lieutenant said. “Multiple gunshots were fired inside the vehicle.”

Salguero then tried to drive off, crashing his car into a retaining wall a short distance away. The robbers, though apparently injured in the wreck, then got out and fled.

Garcia was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8.

Police have not disclosed if Garcia’s alleged accomplice in the crime has been identified.

— City News Service

Angel Garcia, 18, Jailed in Holdup That Led to Point Loma Heights Fatal Shooting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: