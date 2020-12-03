Wind-Driven ‘Willow Fire’ in Rancho San Diego Now 50% Contained

Rancho San Diego fire led to evacuations of the 2500 block of Wind River Road. Image via OnScene.TV
A blaze dubbed the #WillowFire in the unincorporated Rancho San Diego area near El Cajon burned 30 acres and was 50% contained Thursday morning after destroying one home and damaging six others.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations began for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 1:20 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego reported the fire’s spread had been stopped at 25 acres and the blaze was 5% contained with one structure destroyed. Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the early morning hours.

A temporary evacuation point that was designated at the Edwards Cinemas, 2951 Jamacha Road, was moved to the McGrath Family YMCA at 12006 Campo Road, across the street from the theater.

At around 3:45 a.m., the sheriff’s department announced that all evacuation orders had been lifted for the area impacted by the wildfire.

Willow Glenn Drive remained closed between Steel Canyon Road and Hillsdale Drive.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.

Officials had warned that Santa Ana conditions were becoming more intense, causing a higher likelihood of fire danger in the coming days.

Updated at 9:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

– Staff and wire reports

