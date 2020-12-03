Man Killed in Shooting Outside Parking Garage in Downtown San Diego

Share This Article:

A suspect was jailed Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a man fatally wounded this week on an East Village roadside.

Homicide detectives arrested Tyler Paul Cosby, 23, of San Diego this morning for allegedly gunning down the 37-year-old victim near a downtown supermarket late Tuesday evening, according to Lt. Andra Brown.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found the mortally wounded man lying in front of the entrance to a parking garage in the 1400 block of G Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Brown said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Witnesses to the shooting reported seeing a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black hat running through the garage following the gunshots, then fleeing the area to the west on Market Street, the lieutenant said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying.

Cosby was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.

— City News Service

