Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Man in Fight at Rancho Penasquitos Home

A 23-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing a man during fight at a Rancho Penasquitos home.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man called 911 to report that his 23-year-old son had gotten into a fight with a guest at their home in the 12500 block of Darkwood Road, west of Black Mountain Road and south of state Route 56, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“The (son) told his father he had been in a fight with a guest earlier in the day and the guest had lost and never regained consciousness,” Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man inside a bedroom with apparent trauma to his body, the lieutenant said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Wyatt Austin Lane at the home on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said. A motive for the fight was not disclosed.

Lane was booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records. He is being held without bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 3 2020

— City News Service

