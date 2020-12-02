Suspect Arrested for East Village Trolley Station Shooting

Share This Article:

A man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man during an altercation Wednesday morning on a trolley platform in downtown San Diego’s East Village, police said.

The shooting was reported about 5:15 a.m. at the station at 12th and Imperial avenues, southeast of Petco Park, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Lockwood said.

Around 6:05 a.m., officers spotted a man matching the suspect description in the 1000 block of Beardsley Avenue, Lockwood said. The man allegedly ran, but officers chased him down and arrested him a short distance away.

The identities of the suspect and victim were not immediately available.

–City News Service

