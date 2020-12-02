Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in Unincorporated El Cajon Shooting Death

Share This Article:

A man accused of fatally shooting another man in an unincorporated area near El Cajon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Daniel Christopher Allen, 49, faces 77 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and several firearm use allegations in connection with the Nov. 19 death of 31-year-old James Owens.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, southeast of Dehesa Road and northeast of the Sycuan Resort, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Before deputies arrived, an acquaintance of Owens drove him about a mile and a half from the shooting scene, Seiver said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle on Stallion Oaks near Dehesa and found Owens inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said.

Allen was booked into county jail on Nov. 20, jail records show.

A suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, nor have authorities commented on the relationship, if any, between Allen and the victim.

The criminal complaint alleges a revolver was used in the shooting, and that Allen committed the killing while out on bail on a pending criminal case, the details of which were not available.

Allen is being held without bail and his next court date is a Jan. 12 readiness conference.

–City News Service

