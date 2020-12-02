Share This Article:

One person was injured and seven residents were displaced when a two-alarm blaze tore through an Encanto apartment building early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fire was reported at around 2 a.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 3600 block of Federal Boulevard, east of Interstate 15 and south of state Route 94, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the building, Munoz said. Firefighters had difficulty accessing the building because the complex was built on a long driveway and engines couldn’t park next to the apartments.

All residents were able to get out of the building before crews arrived, but one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames on both floors within 40 minutes. The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $75,000 in damage to its contents.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the seven displaced adults arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

Fire at Encanto Apartment Complex Injures 1, Displaces 7 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: