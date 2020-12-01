A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning on the northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash was reported at about 12:40 a.m. near Via de San Ysidro, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available.
Details of what led up to the crash were not disclosed.
The No. 1 lane of the freeway was blocked until further notice.
— City News Service
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro was last modified: December 1st, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: