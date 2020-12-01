Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning on the northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.

The crash was reported at about 12:40 a.m. near Via de San Ysidro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available.

Details of what led up to the crash were not disclosed.

The No. 1 lane of the freeway was blocked until further notice.

— City News Service

