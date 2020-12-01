Share This Article:

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle near a Chula Vista intersection, police said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported at around 8:35 p.m. Monday on Main Street near Oleander Avenue, just east of Interstate 805, Chula Vista Police Officer John Rodrigues said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the pedestrian, a 35-year- old man, lying on the westbound lane of Main Street with major trauma to his head and body.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Trauma Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the officer said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

The driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Rodrigues said.

–City News Service

Pedestrian Seriously Injured By Vehicle Near Chula Vista Intersection was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: