Man Arrested, Charged in Arson Case Stemming from La Mesa Protests

A Campo man was arrested Tuesday in connection with setting a fire that destroyed the Randall Lamb Building during a night of mayhem that followed protests May 30 in La Mesa.

Daniel Sandoval, 43, was taken into custody without incident near his home Tuesday, La Mesa Police Lt. Greg Runge said.

On May 30, a crowd gathered in front of the La Mesa Police Department at 2:30 p.m. to protest the May 27 arrest of a man at the Grossmont Transit Center, as well as the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

A portion of the group then marched onto Interstate 8 at Baltimore Drive, blocking traffic in both directions for hours.

Around 6 p.m., protesters remaining in front of the La Mesa Police Department threw rocks and water bottles at an armored police car nearby, and police deployed tear gas, pepper balls and bean bag rounds in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Runge said crimes committed in the city May 30 and into the next day included arson, vandalism, burglary and theft.

Sandoval faces charges of arson and felony vandalism. Bail was set at $500,000, according to authorities.

The building destroyed had been designated an historic structure by the La Mesa Historical Society.

— Staff and City News Service report

