8 Adults, 2 Pets Displaced by Fire at Grantville Apartment

Eight residents and two pets were displaced Tuesday when a fire caused by electrical failure broke out in a Grantville apartment building, authorities said.

The noninjury blaze was reported shortly after 5:35 a.m. at a two- story apartment building on Reflection Drive, in The Village Mission Valley apartment complex off Santo Road and Friars Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of one apartment building, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said, adding that all residents were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and kept the fire contained to an apartment on the second floor, Munoz said. A time of knockdown was not available.

One other apartment on the second floor and one apartment on the first floor sustained smoke and water damage, she said. There was also extensive water damage in the building’s attic because of a broken water pipe.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was caused by an unspecified electrical failure, Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $100,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

–City News Service

