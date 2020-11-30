Share This Article:

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced a search Monday for an 11-year-old girl missing in Escondido.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Lyla Johnson went missing in the 3100 block of Crystal Court, near Mary Lane in an unincorporated area south of Escondido.

She is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue night gown that says “snow fun,” the sheriff’s department reported.

Authorities are asking the public to please call 9-1-1 should you see her.

— City News Service

Authorities Searching for 11-Year-Old Girl Missing in Escondido was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: