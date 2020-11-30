Authorities Searching for 11-Year-Old Girl Missing in Escondido

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced a search Monday for an 11-year-old girl missing in Escondido.
Lyla Johnson went missing in the 3100 block of Crystal Court, near Mary Lane in an unincorporated area south of Escondido.
She is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue night gown that says “snow fun,” the sheriff’s department reported.
Authorities are asking the public to please call 9-1-1 should you see her.
— City News Service
