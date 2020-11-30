5 Displaced, Cat Killed By Fire Inside Garage of Bay Ho Home

Share This Article:

Five residents were displaced and a cat was killed when a fire broke out in the garage of a Bay Ho home, causing an estimated $300,000 in damage, authorities said Monday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a two-story home on Hidalgo Avenue near Havasupai Avenue, in a neighborhood just west of Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. All five residents were able to exit the home safely.

10News reported that the family’s cat was overcome by smoke and later died.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and kept the fire contained to the garage, but there was smoke damage throughout the home, Munoz said. A time of knockdown was not available.

The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents — five adults and one pet — arrange for temporary lodging.

The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and an estimated $100,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

