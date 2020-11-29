Share This Article:

A man thought to be in the midst of a medical episode, perhaps a drug overdose, drove his car more than 50 yards down a Logan Heights sidewalk Sunday before crashing into a wall near street vendors.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident occured at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kearney Avenue just off Interstate 5.

A witness told OnScene TV that if the motorist had driven up to 20 more feet, he would have hit vendor stalls set up on the sidewalk.

San Diego Fire Department personnel performed CPR on the motorist after using an ax to enter his vehicle, a black Hyundai SUV.

They worked on the male for approximately 20 minutes, before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. Officials did not expect him to live.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine spread over the front seats.

– Staff reports

Man Suspected of Overdosing Crashes Car Steps Away From Vendors Near I-5 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: