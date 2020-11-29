Man Suspected of Overdosing Crashes Car Steps Away From Vendors Near I-5

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Fire Police Car Wreck
First responders attempt to revive a motorist who crashed his car near a group of street vendors Sunday. Photo credit: Screen shot, OnScene TV

A man thought to be in the midst of a medical episode, perhaps a drug overdose, drove his car more than 50 yards down a Logan Heights sidewalk Sunday before crashing into a wall near street vendors.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The incident occured at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kearney Avenue just off Interstate 5.

A witness told OnScene TV that if the motorist had driven up to 20 more feet, he would have hit vendor stalls set up on the sidewalk.

San Diego Fire Department personnel performed CPR on the motorist after using an ax to enter his vehicle, a black Hyundai SUV.

They worked on the male for approximately 20 minutes, before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. Officials did not expect him to live.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine spread over the front seats.

– Staff reports

Man Suspected of Overdosing Crashes Car Steps Away From Vendors Near I-5 was last modified: November 29th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss