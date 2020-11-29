Gas Leak on Ocean Beach Street Forces Evacuations

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Police vehicle
Ocean Beach residents on a stretch of Cape May Avenue have been told to evacuate their homes because of a gas leak. Photo via Twitter @SanDiegoPD.

A gas leak forced an evacuation Sunday of an Ocean Beach neighborhood, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The leak was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 4700 Cape May Ave., and the north side of the street was evacuated, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Residents on the south side of the street were asked to shelter in place, the SDPD said.

The police said it was not known when the evacuated residents could return to their homes.

No further information was immediately available.

— City News Service

Gas Leak on Ocean Beach Street Forces Evacuations was last modified: November 29th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss