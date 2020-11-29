Gas Leak on Ocean Beach Street Forces Evacuations

Share This Article:

A gas leak forced an evacuation Sunday of an Ocean Beach neighborhood, police said.

The leak was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at 4700 Cape May Ave., and the north side of the street was evacuated, according to the San Diego Police Department.

4700 Cape May(Ocean Beach) is closed due to gas leak for an unknown time duration. North side of street has been evacuated. South side has been asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/RdQcs7whPT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 30, 2020

Residents on the south side of the street were asked to shelter in place, the SDPD said.

The police said it was not known when the evacuated residents could return to their homes.

No further information was immediately available.

— City News Service

