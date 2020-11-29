Firefighters Save Endangered Pets As House Fire Causes $250K in Damages

Share This Article:

Firefighters extinguished a fire that ripped through a home in Lakeside Sunday.

The Lakeside Fire Protection District received word of a blaze inside a house in the 12500 block of Laurel Street around 1 p.m.

The residents were not home when the fire started. Firefighters managed to get their pets out safely, the department reported.

No one reported any injuries.

The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in damages, FOX5 News reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

– City News Service

