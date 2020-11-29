A motorist was killed early Sunday in a traffic crash in Vista, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicle overturned, went through a fence, and landed on some train tracks, according to the CHP.
The crash at 118 Hannalei Drive occurred at 6:34 a.m., CHP said.
There was no other immediate information.
— City News Service
Driver Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Crashes Through Fence in Vista was last modified: November 29th, 2020
