2 Men Shot, Wounded While Standing on Sidewalk in Mountain View

Two men were shot Saturday evening while standing on a sidewalk in the Mountain View area of San Diego.

It happened about 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 45th Street, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The two victims were standing on the sidewalk with others, Heims said. “A vehicle was eastbound on Newton Avenue when it stopped in the intersection and someone inside fired multiple rounds at the group.”

A 44-year-old man was shot in the head and paramedics took him to a hospital, the officer said. “At this time, his injuries are non-life- threatening.”

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm and driven to a hospital by an unknown person, Heims said. His wound was not believed life-threatening.

The car involved in the shooting was described as an early model small, light-colored sedan.

— City News Service

