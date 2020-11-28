Teen Shot to Death in National City Alley

National City Police.
National City Police. Photo by Chris Stone

A teenager was shot to death Saturday in an alley, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:19 a.m. Saturday, according to Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the west alley of 1900 C. Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy with injuries from a gunshot wound, Hernandez said.

Firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the police Investigation Division at 619-336-4460.

–City News Service

