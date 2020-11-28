Cyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in Encinitas

Share This Article:

A cyclist was killed Saturday when he collided with a vehicle at an Encinitas intersection, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 11:49 a.m. when a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that was turning right from westbound Leucadia Boulevard to Moonstone Court, according to Deputy Eric Rader of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Bystanders gave medical aid to the victim, Rader said.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he died of his injuries, the deputy said.

Deputies with the department’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the accident.

–City News Service

