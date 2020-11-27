Police Identify Man in Point Loma Heights Homicide

Share This Article:

Police Friday identified a 18-year-old man whose body was found in a vehicle that struck a wall in the Point Loma Heights community of San Diego.

The victim was identified as Eduardo Salguero of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Salguero had been shot and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers were dispatched 6:16 p.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Midway Drive in response to several 911 calls regarding possible shots fired and a vehicle collision, Dobbs said.

“When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a gray Acura had collided with a retaining wall in the access road behind the businesses,” he said. “They located a male behind the wheel who was unresponsive. When they removed him from the vehicle, they discovered he had sustained at least one apparent gunshot wound.”

Police believe another male was with Salguero at the time of the crash. He was last seen walking away from the vehicle after the crash.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting and crash to call them at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

